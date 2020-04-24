Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has exchanged greetings via phone with a number of leaders on the occasion of Ramadan.

He exchanged the greetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Abdulla II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi, Iraqi President Barham Ahmed Salih, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Dr. Abdulla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries.