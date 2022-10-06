Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free during the during Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday holiday, October 8, 2022.
The decision excludes the paid parking spaces in the zones, which are subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays. The paid zones can be identified by the blue parking information signs.
The municipality has urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
Inspections
A spokesperson for Sharjah City Municipality said the municipality was keen to provide parking spaces to residents and visitors during the holiday, especially in vital areas and in places of tourist attraction, adding that the municipality would continue to inspect parking spaces in the city to prevent unauthorised parking and other related violations.