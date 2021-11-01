Dubai: The Dubai Police force has received the 100 per cent Paperless Stamp by the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA).
The achievement comes in line with its success in realising the Dubai Paperless Strategy and completing the digital transformation of all its operations and services.
The results led to savings of around 16 million papers and disconnected 1,141 printers, saving more than Dh62 million.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, received the 100 per cent Paperless Stamp from the assigned team in the force.
“Receiving the paperless stamp reflects Dubai Police’s keenness to implement the Dubai Paperless Strategy and consolidate the emirate’s position as a pioneering city in the field of digital governments,” Lt Gen Al Marri said in a statement.