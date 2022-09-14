Dubai: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and Harvard Business School Club of the GCC (HBS GCC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support innovation and attract the brightest minds to Dubai.
The MoU was witnessed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Dr Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The MoU was signed by Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR, and Saleh Abdullah Lootah, President of HBS GCC. The agreement seeks to establish a regulatory framework for collaboration between the two parties and establish a committee to promote regular interactions between DGHR and HBS GCC, focusing on supporting the government’s initiatives. The MoU will benefit from the insights of the members of HBS GCC and contribute to finding solutions to the most critical challenges facing GCC governments.
Sharing expertise
The two parties agreed to exchange knowledge and share best practices with federal and local government institutions and prominent regional and international associations and companies to sustain success and drive excellence among the public and private sectors. The MoU covers establishing a joint advisory working group between the DGHR and a network of HBS GCC alums, professors and stakeholders and creating a conducive environment that nourishes creativity and innovation through hackathons and conferences.
The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.