Dubai: A new survey on Tuesday said 90 per cent of UAE citizens and residents are happy with the government services they had used in the past two years.

The ‘Transformation, digitisation and happiness: Public opinion on UAE government services’ is the first output from Serco Institute in the UAE. A series of reports and research is planned for release throughout the year. The report also said people felt services could be “generic” and sometimes lacked “attentiveness”, but that these issues could be solved by creating more digital access.

Link between happiness and service

The research found a close relationship between the overall happiness of residents and citizens, and the quality of government services. 85 per cent of people said their experience of government services impacts their overall happiness.

What people want

The research indicates that while people are largely happy with the current quality of UAE government services, they want increased digital access, more unified platforms (multiple services accessible from a single app, website or location) and greater personalisation.

Phil Malem

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the Serco Institute in the UAE. The insights they generate will help the government and their partners, such as Serco, and deliver the services citizens and residents want.”

Serco Institute director Kate Steadman said: “Our research shows UAE citizens and residents are overwhelmingly happy with the quality of services they are receiving from the government. That said, service users want to see more unification, personalisation and digitisation.