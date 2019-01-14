Dubai: If you want a good read with fascinating insights and rare recollections of the life of the Ruler of Dubai, then “Qissati” is the book for you.
The book, the title of which means "My Story", shows the human side of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
It offers powerful insights into life in the desert, about family and governance before the era of air-conditioning and long-haul flight.
Shaikh Mohammad, a gifted poet, philosopher and a prolific writer, published several books in the past. This new book offers his recollections and musing starting from a very young age.
He termed his new book as an “incomplete autobiography”. The result: a free-wheeling recollection, with compelling details that show his keen insights about life and leadership.
In the introduction, Shaikh Mohammad wrote that the book contains “a little of my wisdom, and lots of my love.”
The publication of “Qissati” (50 stories in 50 years), coincides with celebrations to mark 50 years of his service to the nation. The book goes back many years, and juxtaposes his experiences with lessons for the present and future generations. The book will be available in three weeks.
Introduction
“It is an introduction that has to be done. I love my people and to them I write these lessons from my own life. Perhaps it will be an opener to writing the history of our country, to keep the memory alive. Qissati is the start of my biography.”
They will say, after a long time:
Here they existed, here they worked;
Here they accomplished;
Here they were born, raised, loved and beloved by people;
Here they launched that project and here they celebrated its accomplishment;
Here they started, and here they reached in a couple of years.
Chapter 11: Learning never ends
My father, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, was a school teacher. A leader. A father to everyone.
I learnt from him my morning habits: Waking up at dawn, to pray and go around to check projects before breakfast.
During the day, he would prove to project managers that he knew more than them about their projects because he had visited them earlier.
There are three benefits from these dawn visits.
One: The supervisors know the governor’s direct involvement and keen attention to detail, so there is no negligence.
Two: It energises them to work for Shaikh Rashid’s projects, knowing they would meet him and feel proud to report to him and discuss the details.
Three: Achieve high financial efficiency. No contractor or government employee dares to commit any corruption in Dubai projects. No payments were released before time or before the project is completed — with the quality the Dubai governor expected, because he knew the details.
Those dawn visits were a lesson for employees, managers and leaders.
Shaikh Rashid’s projects include:
Khor Dubai (Dubai Creek);
Phone company
Electricity
Dubai Airport…
and many more.
This is my idea of a governor: He is a person who moves, innovates, builds and serves others.
I learnt from Rashid that in Dubai, every dirham has great value. Every dirham should only be spent wisely.
Rashid’s leadership philosophy was based on spending wisely. And no waste.
The most important secret of Dubai’s success is its set of values established by Shaikh Rashid.
Indeed, good governance is good for the country and the people.
Chapter 12: Three lessons from Rashid’s rule
Every day, under Rashid’s rule, was a school for me. Every day — an idea, a project, a nugget of wisdom.
At the beginning of his rule, Shaikh Rashid invited those who had talent in Dubai — engineers, merchants, intellectuals.
When I asked him why he invited them, he said, in plain words, what I now take as my guide for a lifetime: “A human being never stops learning. We want them to tell us how they want us to build Dubai, and we want them to teach you now to be a leader. Your training has started.”
After all these years, I realised all the more the weight of those words: Yes, a human being is not born complete. He needs other brains to complete his.
A human being needs an endless education, no matter how great his achievements.
A leader needs advice from trusted people around him…their approval of his projects and plans.
An arrogant person is ignorant.
I’ve grown and saw leaders and kings and the fatal mistakes that ruined them, due to hypocritical advisers.
The worst thing that a leader can do is to choose bad advisers.
Shaikh Rashid’s advice proves to work for me every day, in every situation.
Chapter 13: My man cave
Here’s what I learnt from my small cave filled with scorpions, snakes, fish bones and falcons: Learning from experience stays in your head for a lifetime.
Chapter 14: My first horse
You know the difference between first horse and first love? There is no difference. For me, they are the same.
I loved horses since I was a child. How wouldn’t I, having been raised in an environment that adored horses?
My father used to go around Dubai on his horse with no bit. A brother who used to run after his horse to ride it. A mother who rode on a horse with no saddle.
How will I not love horses?
Allah swore by it in the Quran. And the Prophet said: “Goodness will remain (as a permanent quality) in the foreheads of horses until Judgement Day.”
When I was young, in the middle of the night when my mother didn’t find me in my bed, she would look for me, and find me sleeping in the stables.
I love my horse and love to be close to it. I understand it and she understands me. If I am not present, she asks about me. I talk to her and she talks to me.
My first horse, my first relationship, was when I was 10 years old. I had to choose a horse to race in Dubai races.
After my brothers, it was my turn. As the older ones, out of respect, they get to choose first.
Personally, till today, I don’t appreciate any human being who doesn’t respect those who are older than him.
That day, I noticed a beautiful horse but she was injured. I watched it till I was sure that she can race.
Her name was “Black, or Umm Halaj”. Her ear was cut by an old earing she used to wear. For three months, with the help of my mother, we were able to cure the horse and trained her.
It was the most important project of my life. I learnt a lot from that beauty: How to build a relationship with a beautiful animal, a bond of friendship and loyalty.
I learnt that when you give something good to a horse, they will give back double. My horse taught me about loyalty.
My first horse taught me that accomplishments don’t come on a golden platter.
I spent three months training her, cleaning her, dressing her wound and walking her every day and talking to her.
I learnt that when you love something, continue on that path till the end.
When you want an accomplishment, give it all you’ve got. Don’t give it half of yourself unless you want half an accomplishment or half a victory.
Chapter 15: My first horse race
In my first race, my horse came second. My brother Shaikh Hamdan decided to join Umm Halaj to his stables.
Who would have imagined that my older brother, whom I respect and adore, would show interest in a horse I trained?
I gave her away.
This is what we learn in the desert. Obeying the older brother is more important than anything, and I was honoured that he asked for her. But my heart was broken.
Relations between brothers are stronger… and greater. I gave my horse happily and he told me to choose another one.
I chose my next challenge: “Romaniya”.
Chapter 16: Airport in Dubai
My first trip to London was in 1959 with my father. It made a big difference in my childhood. I already loved London even before we landed there.
Our relationship with the British was cold. It was a matter of protocol and courtesy. Deep inside us, we were counting the days before they left our country.
My father told me: “We want an airport in Dubai and we will be discussing many issues. You need to concentrate, focus on the translator.”
Back then, we used to fly out through Sharjah airport. The British refused to give Dubai an airport. Their view was security. Ours was developmental.
So our London trip was crucial.
When we landed, the airport was an ant colony. And since then, a vibrant airport, in my mind, is directly linked to a country’s strength and prosperity.
We were there that day trying to build an airport for Dubai. I didn’t know what the days ahead had in store for me and for Dubai. But I knew one thing: we are not less than others.
In that trip, met British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, or “Shaikh Macmillan” as he liked me to call him. We got the “OK” after a long debate.
Today, we receive 20 million tourists. Our skies are busy with air traffic and we serve 113 airlines.
The impossible is one point of view. And the world opens its doors to the one who knows what he wants.
Chapter 17: Diving into people’s lives
My father used to send me to Abu Jaber to learn from him about the sea and its conditions, about its treasures and the seasons.
What I learnt the most from these journeys is the hardship of living at sea and the challenges encountered by our people.
There are lessons I gathered being with pearl divers: A leader has to have an eye of a bird, view things from above so he can understand it objectively. Make decisions based on that.
So I say: The human leader’s feet must be firmly on the ground, lives with the people; a leader must live their lives, know their suffering — so he can help change their lives for the better.
Chapter 18: My grandfather’s look-alike
Shaikh Maktoum, his eyes were full of compassion, looked like my mother’s eyes. Chubby cheeks with two moles — one on his left cheek and a big on on his chin. My mother used to say: “He looks like your grandfather, Shaikh Saeed, may his soul rest in peace.”
The moments I don’t forget with my brother is when he asked me to be his successor. I refused the first time. And after a while, he asked me again. We had a lengthy talk. I made my point: My way of governance will disturb many people, and might destroy many relations.”
I was frank to him on how I want to run things while many still are happy with my father’s system and don’t want to evolve.
Maktoum used to tell me that development is what Dubai needs. In the end, I convinced him that it’s not the right time.
After four years, he asked me again. In his eyes, I read what he wanted to say: “It’s time, don’t disappoint me.”
I agreed. He teared up and hugged me.
I didn’t sleep that night. I went away after the meeting and started to work.
Development was Maktoum’s dream. But he knew that, for me, it was an instinct — and a matter of life and death.
Chapter 19: Cambridge
Visitors from Britain and America would usually leave my father’s court happy. But he would have anger on his face.
Looking at my mother, my father would say: “Our children have to go as soon as possible. My mother would be sad. But he would tap kindly on her shoulder and tell her: ‘Latifa, I can’t subject them to what I feel, a disable, because I can’t speak English fluently.”
In 1966, my father asked me to go to Britain to learn English.
As soon as they told me that I was travelling, I did all what I could to get ready.
I reminded myself every day that, one day, I’ll be serving my country. And I won’t waste a minute of my time in Britain to accomplish my mission.
In August 1966, I reached Mrs Summers’ house. Within days, I became more acquainted with western culture. I liked the simple, humble ways of dealing with each other.
I loved the kitchen-table conversations, where everyone respects the way of thinking of the other. I enjoyed the fresh mornings, the rain.
I studied hard.
My pocket money was two sterling pounds (£2) a week. It wasn’t always enough. I used to eat chicken only once a week.
I skipped many lunches to pay for my train ticket, so I could see horse races, which I loved.
One day, I received a phone call that changed my life forever. A call that asked me to return home immediately.
My father said: “A very important meeting. Now.” That’s how I returned home — on the first flight out, the very next day.
Chapter 20: The northern tent
Every person remembers the moment his first child was born, his first love was born, the first day at school, the first day at work.
And I remember the moment the UAE was born.
In 1968, my father summoned me from Britain to prepare to spend a whole day in the desert. He asked me to prepare for a meeting away from the prying eyes of the haters of the Union.
The meeting was with Shaikh Zayed, my second father, mentor and leader for four decades.
The meeting between the two shaikhs was a historic moment. It turned the dream of a union into reality. It was there that the UAE was established.
On February 18, 1968, from the northern tent, the UAE was born.
It was under that tent where both shaikhs agreed to unify — under one flag, one medical system, one educational system and one visa system.
Under that tent, something happened that will never, ever happen in any Arab country: They fight over presidency.
Zayed wanted Rashid to lead. Rashid smiled and told him: “You lead.”
A country succeeds when its leaders put the people’s dreams before theirs.
“Mohammad, I want you to be responsible for protecting the union,” my father told me as we were leaving the tent.
Chapter 1. “From here we started and there we reached”
“The first lesson I learnt in life is to serve others. This is lesson that my grandfather, Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum, taught me. He taught us to serve the people first and foremost.
“I love to break new records in front of my people. To reach new heights. I believe that what drives nations towards development is not money and wealth but ambitions…great ambitions.”
Chapter 2. “My father, visiting the king of kings”
“I learnt from my father, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the value of simplicity, of being down to earth. Of being close to the people…and how to serve them. It was my life’s greatest lesson. I saw how kings fall in the past — in the 40s, 50s and 60s. And I saw them again this decade. The question is: Where is Rashid and Zayed? They are in the hearts of the people. And those kings and presidents, where are they in history?
Chapter 3. “Sleeping with scorpions”
I say, sometimes, sleeping with scorpions is much easier than living with them.
“When I was young, my father used to send me to the desert, to man named Humaid Bin Amhi. Humaid taught me about desert life. I would wake up in the middle of the night several times due to scorpion bites.
“I realised later that Humaid put baby scorpions on my bed on purpose. I learnt that bites from baby scorpions helped build immunity for bites from mature scorpions. Not everything that hurts you is evil. Sometimes, it’s for your own good and protection.
“Scorpions apparently look for some warmth at night. A couple of years ago, as an adult, I got bitten by a scorpion and I realised that I still have the immunity. “
“The scorpions of the desert are much easier to deal with than human scorpions. I hate rumour mongers. They ruin your heart. They destroy institutions. They focus only on the negative. They never tell you about the positives…and good side of people.”
Chapter 4. What my father taught me
“My father, horses and Dubai. These three are my earliest memories that will stay with me forever. Horses combine pride, compassion and power — all at the same time. That was my father. And this is Dubai.
“He taught me how to read the desert and animals. I learnt from the desert that arrogance has no place here.
“Before the age of 8, my father taught me about desert life — with the horses and camels, wolves and deer, both in the hot and cold months. After 8, he taught me to live in the city — how cruel people can be, how beautiful is the desert.”
Chapter 5. Latifa-1
“In Arabic, Latifa means the delicate woman. The companion. The rare human being. In life, Latifa is my mother, my heart. The most beautiful, the most delicate, the best companion in my life.
“Latifa’s job was the life companion of Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai for more than four decades. Rashid Bin Saeed changed when she passed away. He was never the same after she passed away.
“She had great love for her children. But I was the one closest to her heart. I have never seen love like her love, a heart like her heart, and a companionship like hers. She had a very strong personality, lovable. All who knew her loved her.”
Chapter 6. Latifa-2
“My mother was a beautiful princess. My mother was the most beautiful of all queens. My mother was the tallest of all palms. If she walks, a deer accompanies her with Allah’s blessing.
“I remember, when I was about the age of 7, at Humaid’s place. He was teaching me the art of hunting. Then I saw a gazelle, left by its mother shortly after birth. I sat there hugging the calf, hoping that its mother would come back. At sunset, the mother did not come.
“I kept holding it, and knew who would compensate for its loss: my own mother. She gave me life. And she would give this calf too. My mother, her smile, was life. It was the most beautiful thing in life.”
“There are so many beautiful things I remember about her. One day, she was explaining to me my first trip to London, talking to me about a strange country, about an adventure that awaits. She said I was going to fly in the belly of a big bird, to cross oceans.
“I was surprised, amused when she told me that I would sleep inside a high-rise building. Quite unlike from the desert, where you can sleep outside, on rooftops. When she told me about the trip to London, I couldn’t sleep all night.
“My mother bought me two new kandouras and a nice jacket. I was happy. Now, I have four kandouras. So I suggested to my mother to cut two of them so I can ride horses. She did. She was always happy with my suggestions.”
Chapter 7. Latifa-3
“My mother, Latifa Bint Hamdan, when I was growing up, I was always keen on making her happy. I was keen on gifting her with what she loves. Her happiness makes me happy. Her smile makes my day. My conversations with my mother were the most entertaining in life.”
“Then horrible pain. A great void. Feeling like an orphan when you’re old. That’s what I felt when I lost her in May 1983. I lost my sweetheart. I lost my eyesight.
“I still remember the last time I saw her before she travelled for medical treatment to London. I kissed her, hugged her. She looked at me and said: ‘Who is like you?’”
“She was talking about how good-looking I am. She complimented me with my new watch. So I thought of giving it to her once she’s back.
“My mother never made it back. When I was putting her down to her grave, the watch fell beside her. I got tongue tied, from the great importance of that moment. I looked at my mother, and my watch next to her. And a voice within me was saying: ‘Something from me is with her.’ And they closed the grave.”
Chapter 8. 185 years looking for Dubai
“Dubai is not a mere coincidence. It is a long journey. That journey started with Shaikh Maktoum Bin Butti, who laid the foundations. And then his brother, Saeed Bin Butti, who taught us about pure justice. That’s the first lesson in Dubai’s unwritten Constitution. The second lesson, also taught by Saeed Bin Butti, is that we don’t make enemies — and we don’t give anybody an excuse to be our enemy.
“Then came Shaikh Hasher Bin Maktoum, followed by Shaikh Rashid Bin Maktoum, who oversaw Dubai’s stability and security and economic development.
“Then came Maktoum Bin Hasher in the late 19th century. He was a visionary. A genius. He laid the foundation for investments and commerce. In 1912, my grandfather Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum, when he started his rule, Dubai’s population increased significantly as trade flourished. This is the insight we inherited from my grandfather: always find ways to diversify.
“And that’s why when someone asks me: ‘Why is Dubai always looking for new projects? From Media, to Internet, ports, the answer is in Dubai’s unwritten constitution. Diversification is our foundation.”
Chapter 9. A big storm, like Judgement Day
“The year was 1961. A powerful storm hit Dubai. I saw a leader in front of me. How he acted in a crisis. How he sent his sons and cousins first, rather than sending other people, outside — to the streets, to the sea in order to help and save people.
“That time, there was a ship, MV Da Ra, anchored off Dubai. For 13 years, this ship was sailing between Mumbai and the Gulf. It moved people and goods. While the storm lashed, a blast hit the ship. It went up in flames. We went to the ship on small boats to help in the rescue effort. That day, we helped around 500 people. The lesson: the true test of a leader’s ability comes in times of crises.
Chapter 10. The kindest man I ever knew
“The day my grandfather died. People loved my grandfather, Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum. He passed away on September 10, 1958. He was known for his patience. He spent 46 years constantly renewing Dubai, which until now is an unfinished story of renewal.”
“During his reign, Dubai went through numerous challenges. Each time, Dubai was like a Phoenician bird, able to regenerate.
“In 1939, a huge fire hit Dubai’s Deira district. About 300 houses and shops were gutted. There were casualties. A year after, 1940, another fire erupted, this time in Bur Dubai, with more than 400 houses and shops in flames. At the same time, the pearl trade went down, with the Great Depression.
“In 1945, many of Dubai resident contracted measles. Back then, Dubai only had a small infirmary to deal with diseases. With that lesson, Shaikh Saeed ordered the building of a big hospital from his own money. It is now known as Rashid Hospital. Crises test the real mettle of a leader, someone who takes responsibility.
“During his funeral, when we were walking behind his body, my father was holding my hand every so tightly. I didn’t know if that was grief, or he just wanted me to remember that moment.
“Till today, I still don’t know the answer. But I know that this is the path that we will all take. And what is left when a person leaves is his good deeds…will immortalize his memory among the people.”