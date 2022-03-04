Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced the launch of Sharjah Health Safety Programme, aiming to raise the level of health awareness among workers in barbershops and beauty centres and to enhance the level of public health in the emirate.
Sheikha Maha Al Mualla, Director of the Conformity Assessment Office of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories in Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that the programme was similar to the Sharjah Food Safety Programme, except that it aimed to raise awareness among workers in barbershops and beauty salons by organising certified training courses approved by the municipality.