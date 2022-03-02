Abu Dhabi: A national committee for the management and governance of the COVID-19 recovery phase has been established to strengthen UAE efforts during the recovery period.
The formation of the committee comes after achieving the strategic goals and positive results in the safe transition to the post-COVID-19 period and the stable health situation in the country.
The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) during its media briefing on Wednesday.
The committee, which includes representatives from federal ministries and agencies, is set up in line with to the country’s plan to reinforce its capabilities and measures necessary for the ongoing recovery efforts.
PCR tests
A negative pre-arrival PCR test is required from visitors coming to the UAE through its land borders, as of Thursday. The PCR test must be conducted within 24 hours of arrival for the visitors who want to stay for 72 hours only.
Fully vaccinated people coming to the UAE through its air borders will no longer need a pre-arrival PCR test but need to show a vaccination certificate with a QR code.
Meanwhile, wearing facemasks is optional in outdoor places and mandatory indoors. The easing of COVID-19 curbs is a sign of the country’s progress towards the post-COVID recovery era, a success that would not have been possible without the integrated and coordinated efforts by various sectors and the community’s cooperation.