The Rezum Water Vapour Therapy offered at Tawam Hospital has already transformed the life of a 67-year-old patient with the condition, formally known as benign prostatic hyperplasia.

New therapy

While most men have continued prostate growth throughout their life, the enlargement can be enough for some to constrict the urethra, the tube runs that carries urine from the bladder. Rezum uses natural energy stored in water vapour, or steam, to remove excess prostate tissue that is pressing on the urethra. The short, one-day procedure involves a series of nine second treatments, during which water vapour is released onto the targeted prostate tissue by means of probe inserted into the urethra. Over time, the extra tissue gets removed by the body’s natural healing process, causing the prostate to shrink, which opens the urethra and relieves prostate enlargement symptoms.

Painless procedure

“Rezum is a painless procedure that doesn’t require any incisions or general anaesthesia, and most patients return to their normal lives in just a few days. In addition, it preserves sexual function. While patients respond to the therapy differently, most experience symptomatic relief within two weeks with maximum benefits within three months. We are certain that Rezum will help patients gain relief from frustrating symptoms that are interfering with their lives,” said Dr Muwafak Salman, urology consultant and chief of urology at Tawam. The hospital is part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) public health facilities network in the emirate.

Marked improvement

Before undergoing the new procedure, the patient - a Syrian engineer working in Al Ain - had been suffering with benign prostate enlargement for almost a decade, with the condition significantly disrupting his lifestyle, sleep and relationships.

“In the last 10 years, the condition has affected my life more and more. I was getting up, sometimes two to three times a night. This caused some irritability because of lack of sleep and, whenever out in public, I would be constantly looking for the nearest bathroom. It was really debilitating,” the patient said.

Since undergoing the Rezum therapy, he has seen a marked improvement in symptoms.

“The procedure was quite painless. I was lucky to have such an experienced team of doctors and medical support staff. Within a matter of weeks, I was already urinating more comfortably than I had in probably done in 10 years. It has totally changed my life. As I had just gotten too used to having prostate enlargement, I didn’t understand fully how it was impacting my life,” he added.

Prevalence

According to the American Urology Association, almost all men will develop some enlargement of the prostate as they grow older, and half of them will have some signs of benign prostate enlargement by the age of 60. Meanwhile, 90 per cent of men will have signs of the condition by the age of 80.