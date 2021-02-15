Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, who is currently visiting the UAE as head of a senior ministerial and official delegation.

Welcoming Zelensky on his first official visit to the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed expressed the hope that it will lead to further bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the two countries in tourism, economy, infrastructure, food security, and other areas of cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and President Zelensky discussed the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Zelensky on the signing of these agreements, which will help consolidate the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and encourage investment partnerships.

The agreements and MoUs signed by the two countries cover, most notably, how to counter crime and terrorism, amending an avoidance of double taxation agreement, the mutual recognition of driver’s licences, and MoUs in tourism and food security.

Under this framework, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of the agreements to advancing the bilateral ties between the two countries, adopting a mutual roadmap for encouraging cooperation and coordination and establishing investment partnerships that will serve their interests.

Zelensky expressed the keenness of his country’s government to promote mutual tourism, increase Emirati investments in this sector and other economic sectors and reinforce the cultural, humanitarian, commercial and security relations between the two countries.