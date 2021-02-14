Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s first ever ambassador to Israel was sworn in on Sunday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah was sworn in as the new UAE ambassador to Israel, pledging to be loyal to the UAE and its president, respect the UAE’s constitution and laws, place its interest above all considerations, and to perform his duties with integrity and sincerity.
In a ceremony held today (Sunday) at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohammed also received the credentials of two newly appointed foreign ambassadors to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed received credentials from Julio Simon Castaños Zouain. Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to UAE and from Afzaal Mahmoud Mirza Sultan Mahmud, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors while wishing them a good stay with their families in the UAE, and assuring them that they will receive the necessary support that will enable them to perform their duties without any difficulties, under the framework of internationally-established diplomatic relations and norms.
Sheikh Mohammed wished the Emirati ambassador luck and success in serving his country, urging him to work diligently and sincerely to consolidate friendly and cooperative relations between the UAE and Israel in a way that preserves the common interests of the two countries and promotes the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between their peoples and the peoples of the region.
The event was attended by a number of ministers, senior Sheikhs and other officials.