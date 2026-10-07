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MBRSG launches UAE Model Research Centre to document country’s development experience

Centre will turn UAE expertise into research, case studies, applied knowledge for leaders

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The centre will examine the policies, practices and expertise that have shaped the UAE’s development journey and turn them into research outputs, case studies and applied knowledge to support policymakers, government leaders, researchers and practitioners.
The centre will examine the policies, practices and expertise that have shaped the UAE’s development journey and turn them into research outputs, case studies and applied knowledge to support policymakers, government leaders, researchers and practitioners.
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Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the UAE Model Research Centre, a new platform dedicated to documenting and studying the country's experience in governance, development, innovation and economic transformation.

The centre will examine the policies, practices and expertise that have shaped the UAE’s development journey and turn them into research outputs, case studies and applied knowledge to support policymakers, government leaders, researchers and practitioners.

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It will also seek to build a structured body of knowledge around the UAE model, making lessons from the country's experience more accessible for research, policymaking and institutional development.

Through its research and knowledge activities, the centre aims to strengthen understanding of the UAE's approach to government and development while encouraging the exchange of expertise and best practices.

MBRSG said the initiative would also help broaden regional and international knowledge exchange around the UAE experience, providing researchers and decision-makers with practical insights that can inform public policy and government development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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