Centre will turn UAE expertise into research, case studies, applied knowledge for leaders
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the UAE Model Research Centre, a new platform dedicated to documenting and studying the country's experience in governance, development, innovation and economic transformation.
The centre will examine the policies, practices and expertise that have shaped the UAE’s development journey and turn them into research outputs, case studies and applied knowledge to support policymakers, government leaders, researchers and practitioners.
It will also seek to build a structured body of knowledge around the UAE model, making lessons from the country's experience more accessible for research, policymaking and institutional development.
Through its research and knowledge activities, the centre aims to strengthen understanding of the UAE's approach to government and development while encouraging the exchange of expertise and best practices.
MBRSG said the initiative would also help broaden regional and international knowledge exchange around the UAE experience, providing researchers and decision-makers with practical insights that can inform public policy and government development.