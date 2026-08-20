How Dubai is using research to shape future social policies

CDA signs MoU with Emirates Scholar Center to strengthen evidence-based policymaking
Dubai: Dubai is strengthening the role of research and data in shaping social policies, with the Community Development Authority (CDA) signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies.
The partnership aims to advance social research and develop evidence-based policies, programmes and services that respond more effectively to the needs of individuals and families across the emirate.
Under the agreement, the two sides will conduct joint scientific studies on priority social issues and develop research methodologies in line with international best practices. Findings will also be published in peer-reviewed scientific journals to contribute to the wider body of social research.
The partnership will support the development of analyses, indicators, reports, policy briefs and dashboards to provide deeper insights into social trends and help policymakers make informed decisions.
It will also focus on developing national research talent through specialised training programmes and workshops. The agreement further supports efforts to accredit the CDA’s Social Observatory as a specialised research centre.
As an initial step, the partners will launch specialised lectures, workshops and training programmes on scientific research to strengthen research capabilities within the CDA and encourage greater use of data and evidence in developing social policies and services.
Shaikha Al Jarman, CEO of the Social Development Sector at the CDA, said building an advanced knowledge ecosystem was essential to strengthening the social sector’s readiness for the future.
She said the partnership would reinforce evidence-based research methodologies and help translate research findings into more proactive and effective social frameworks and programmes.
“This partnership represents an important step towards strengthening the integration of knowledge and practical expertise,” Al Jarman said.
“It will support the development of social insights and analyses that contribute to advancing solutions and services, enhance the ability of the social ecosystem to respond to societal transformations, and achieve sustainable impact that improves quality of life in Dubai.”
Dr Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, said the collaboration would combine scientific knowledge with practical expertise and advanced research and analytical tools.
He said the partnership would help strengthen research capabilities at the CDA and translate research findings into practical solutions that contribute to quality of life and a more sustainable society.
The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the emirate’s efforts to build a more integrated, knowledge-driven social development ecosystem.