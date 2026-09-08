OGold, Valura.ai announce partnership to integrate gold into AI-driven portfolios

The partnership marks a defining moment for how wealth is built in the region. While gold has long been the UAE's most trusted store of value, access to secure, affordable, and professionally managed gold as part of a diversified investment strategy has historically remained fragmented. OGold and Valura.ai address this gap by combining OGold's fully allocated, securely stored, Shariah-compliant gold with Valura.ai's regulated investment platform. Valura.ai is regulated by the UAE Capital Markets Authority and has been recognized as a top 100 global fintech. Each unit of gold is fully allocated, physically backed, and held in custody on behalf of investors, ensuring transparency, security, and institutional-grade asset protection.