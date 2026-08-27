OGold expands international reach through strategic partnership with BELOBABA

"Gold and silver have preserved wealth for thousands of years. What was missing was the ability to access them the way you access any modern financial service - instantly, from anywhere, with full liquidity. OGold has built the most advanced precious metals infrastructure available today, and their track record speaks for itself. Bringing OGold into the BELOBABA ecosystem is a defining moment - our global community can now hold real assets alongside their banking, payments and digital services, all in one seamless experience,” said Lluís Mas Luque, Founder & Chairman, BELOBABA.