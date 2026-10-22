11 partnership agreements signed in Sheikh Hamdan's presence to boost humanitarian work
Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has allocated Dh150 million to support charitable and humanitarian organisations across the UAE, strengthening their efforts to deliver assistance and expand community support programmes.
The announcement was made during the signing of 11 partnership agreements between MBRGI and leading charitable and humanitarian organisations, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation with humanitarian organisations and support their efforts to reach beneficiaries and implement charitable and community initiatives.
The 11 partners are Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, Tarahum Charity Foundation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, Emirates Health Services, the UAE Food Bank, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Jalila Foundation, Fujairah Charity Association, Noor Dubai and the Digital School.
The Dh150 million allocation reflects MBRGI's commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian and charitable sector through partnerships with organisations working across a range of social and humanitarian fields.