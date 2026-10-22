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MBRGI allocates Dh150 million to support UAE charities through key partnerships

11 partnership agreements signed in Sheikh Hamdan's presence to boost humanitarian work

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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MBRGI allocated Dh150 million to boost UAE charities, fostering humanitarian efforts and expanding community support initiatives through 11 key partnerships. The announcement was made during the signing of 11 partnership agreements between MBRGI and leading charitable and humanitarian organisations, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
MBRGI allocated Dh150 million to boost UAE charities, fostering humanitarian efforts and expanding community support initiatives through 11 key partnerships. The announcement was made during the signing of 11 partnership agreements between MBRGI and leading charitable and humanitarian organisations, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
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Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has allocated Dh150 million to support charitable and humanitarian organisations across the UAE, strengthening their efforts to deliver assistance and expand community support programmes.

The announcement was made during the signing of 11 partnership agreements between MBRGI and leading charitable and humanitarian organisations, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

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The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation with humanitarian organisations and support their efforts to reach beneficiaries and implement charitable and community initiatives.

The 11 partners are Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, Tarahum Charity Foundation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, Emirates Health Services, the UAE Food Bank, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Jalila Foundation, Fujairah Charity Association, Noor Dubai and the Digital School.

The Dh150 million allocation reflects MBRGI's commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian and charitable sector through partnerships with organisations working across a range of social and humanitarian fields.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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