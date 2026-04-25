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MBRGI spends Dh2.3bn in 2025, reaching 165 million people worldwide

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs meeting of MBRGI Board of Trustees

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohammed said total expenditure by the foundation reached Dh2.3 billion in 2025, with programmes benefiting more than 165 million people across 122 countries.
Sheikh Mohammed said total expenditure by the foundation reached Dh2.3 billion in 2025, with programmes benefiting more than 165 million people across 122 countries.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, during which the organisation’s annual report was reviewed.

Sheikh Mohammed said total expenditure by the foundation reached Dh2.3 billion in 2025, with programmes benefiting more than 165 million people across 122 countries. 

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“The UAE has chosen to spread hope, to build lives, and to stand with people wherever they may be,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Established in 2015, MBRGI brings together more than 30 humanitarian, development and social initiatives launched and supported by Sheikh Mohammed over the past two decades. 

The foundation has since grown into one of the region’s largest umbrella organisations for aid and development work, delivering programmes across multiple continents.

Its initiatives focus on supporting disadvantaged communities and addressing a wide range of challenges, including economic hardship, access to education, healthcare provision and environmental sustainability. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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