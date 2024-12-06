Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the appointment of Marwan bin Ghalaita as the Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Bin Ghalita will assume this role in addition to his current responsibilities. He is currently serving as Acting Director General of the Dubai Land Deparmtent.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed praised Marwan bin Ghalita, a graduate of the UAE Government Leaders Programme, for his strong reputation in strong public engagement, ability to serve citizens efficiently, and teamwork with other institutions.

“He now faces a significant developmental mission within one of Dubai’s most prominent and historic governmental organisations,” Sheikh Mohammed noted.

Sheikh Mohammed also thanked outgoing director general Dawood Al Hajri for his years of service and transformative contributions to Dubai Municipality, emphasising his success in navigating a pivotal period in the emirate’s development. “I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed acknowledged the efforts of Matar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, who oversaw several key government entities in Dubai, including Dubai Municipality, Housing, and the Land Department. He highlighted Al Tayer’s strategic role in guiding these institutions and their contributions to Dubai’s growth.