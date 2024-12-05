Dubai: Dubai’s strong partnerships with the private sector support the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to transform the emirate into one of the world’s top three urban economies.

This was stated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday.

He said that under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to achieve remarkable economic milestones.

These accomplishments, he noted, bolster confidence in the country’s future and growth potential, driven by an economic model that leverages robust public-private sector partnerships.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during a meeting with local dignitaries, ministers, and senior officials, at Za’abeel Majlis in Dubai. In his discussions with attendees, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the integrated nature of the UAE’s economic framework and its role in driving comprehensive development.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised Dubai’s strong partnerships with the private sector has been supported by the leadership with all necessary enablers. He highlighted the strong performance of Dubai’s key sectors, driven by investor trust and the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.