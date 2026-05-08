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Mansour bin Zayed, President of Turkey discuss bilateral cooperation

Mansour, Erdogan review cooperation, regional security and stability issues

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Talks in Istanbul highlight Comprehensive Economic Partnership and growth
Talks in Istanbul highlight Comprehensive Economic Partnership and growth
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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan , President of the Republic of Turkey, within the framework of Sheikh Mansour’s working visit to Turkey .

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Turkish President, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Turkey and its friendly people.

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In turn, President Erdogan conveyed his greetings to the UAE President and his wishes for continued development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey, and ways to further strengthen them in support of the two countries’ shared development priorities and mutual interests, in a manner that promotes growth and prosperity for their friendly peoples.

The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic relations and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement binding the two countries, as well as their shared commitment to continuing progress towards its objectives.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional issues, foremost among them developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional security and stability, with the two sides exchanging views on these matters.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey and the shared commitment to advancing them in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

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