Abu Dhabi: Starting from June 23, the UAE will allow citizens and residents to travel to specific destinations according to conditions and procedures that will be announced later.
The decision was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in light of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.
A statement said a list of the allowed destinations and groups authorized to travel will be announced later. Procedures will also be announced that must be adhered to before, during and after returning from travel for UAE citizens and residents.
The decision comes after positive developments in the fight against COVID-19, highlighting the remarkable success of the measures taken by the UAE.