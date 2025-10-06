Khorfakkan launches beach cleanup after high waves hit coastline

Municipality teams restore Al Lulayyah Beach to its natural beauty after debris wash-up
Khorfakkan: In a swift and coordinated effort to preserve its coastline, Khorfakkan City Municipality has launched an intensive cleanup operation at Al Lulayyah Beach after high waves swept debris onto the shore.
Municipal teams worked diligently to restore the popular destination, clearing accumulated waste, levelling the sand, and rehabilitating public facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.
Through this initiative, Khorfakkan Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the cleanliness and natural beauty of the city’s beaches, preserving their appeal as vibrant and welcoming destinations for both residents and tourists.
