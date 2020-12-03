Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that within the framework of the existing cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel following the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement, and in order to facilitate travel procedures to the UAE at the present time, tourist visas have been activated to enter the UAE through companies Aviation, travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders until the completion of the constitutional procedures to ratify the agreement on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements between the two countries.
The Abrahamic peace agreement included an agreement to activate travel procedures for the citizens of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, which is expected to enter into force soon.
On the first of last November, the Cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ratified an agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel regarding mutual exemption from entry visa requirements.
His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed the Abrahamic Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel on September 15, 2020, opening a new page of relations between the two countries, which stimulates concerted efforts to enhance stability and security in our region.
An Emirati governmental delegation visited Israel on October 20, and discussed cooperation in the fields of investment, trade and technology, and the two sides also signed agreements in various economic sectors.
The working groups are advancing a number of bilateral initiatives in various key sectors including logistics, air links, tourism, cultural exchange, education, medicine, scientific research, and telecommunications.