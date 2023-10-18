Abu Dhabi: The UAE has once again called to stop the violence and bloodshed in Palestine following an Israeli air strike that targeted Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza killing at least 500 people.
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, emphasised the urgency of prioritising the protection of innocent civilians and upholding humanitarian laws.
“The devastating human tragedy and harrowing scenes witnessed due to the condemned targeting of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces underscore the imperative of protecting civilians from the ravages of war and upholding the humanitarian laws designed to protect them.
We grieve for the lives lost, honour the martyrs, and reiterate the urgent necessity to halt the violence and bloodshed, especially in light of the daily recurrence of destructive scenes,” Dr. Gargash tweeted.
Soon after the strike, the UAE and Russia requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on October 18.
Shahad Matar, a spokesperson for the UAE permanent mission to the UN said that the UAE and Russia have called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, following the strike on a hospital in Gaza.