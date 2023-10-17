Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli airstrike

Saudi Arabia has vehemently condemned the heinous crime committed by Israeli occupation forces in the shelling of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.



The airstrike resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children, and wounded individuals.



The Kingdom unequivocally rejected this brutal attack, deeming it a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions, including international humanitarian law.

It expressed its outrage at the Israeli occupation's refusal to cease its ongoing attacks on civilians despite numerous international appeals.



"This alarming development necessitates the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in the application of international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices," the Kingdom statement read.

It called for a serious and resolute stance to protect innocent civilians.



The Kingdom also emphasised the urgent need to open safe corridors immediately, responding to the pleas from nations and organisations, to deliver food and medicine to civilians besieged in Gaza. It holds the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for their repeated violations of all international norms and laws.