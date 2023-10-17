Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for an immediate ceasefire and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip and launched an urgent relief operation of $100 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza.
Jassim Al Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, said that the humanitarian aid must be delivered to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.
"We call on all parties to protect civilians and release prisoners,” he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
He stressed that the international community should not deal with the situation in Gaza in a double standard.
Al Budaiwi affirmed the GCC’s support for Saudi Arabia's initiative to revive peace in cooperation with Jordan and Egypt. "We support the Saudi Arabia’s initiative of Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the Arab League to revive peace.
He revealed that the GCC has decided to launch an urgent relief operation in aid of the Palestinian people, adding: "We have allocated $100 million for the relief of the people of Gaza.
The council reiterated support for the Palestinians, warned against any attempts to displace them, and called for providing international protection for them.