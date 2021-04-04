Abu Dhabi: Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, arrived on Sunday in the UAE on an official visit to the country.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa Al Khadimi, Prime Minister of Iraq to the UAE where he is among family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations.”
The Iraqi Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.