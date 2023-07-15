Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today received Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, as part of his official visit to the UAE.
The Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi and his delegation. The two leaders engaged in cordial discussions that underscored the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations and their people.
Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the robust strategic cooperation between the UAE and India across multiple crucial sectors.
The reception was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.