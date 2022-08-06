Dubai: The UAE embassy in Tel Aviv has urged Emirati citizens currently present in Israel to exercise extreme caution due to the recent military escalation with Gaza.
Taking to its official twitter account, the embassy called on Emirati citizens to follow all safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and to contact the embassy on 00972549695000 or 0097180024 in case of any emergency.
Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces bombed targets they said were linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, killing a senior commander and prompting vows of retaliation from the militant group, which said it could hit Tel Aviv in response.
Local health officials said at least 10 people, including a five-year old child, had been killed and 55 wounded in the strikes, which came after days of escalating tensions following the arrest of a Palestinian fighter during the week.