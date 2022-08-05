Gaza: Israeli forces bombed targets they said were linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza on Friday, killing a senior commander and prompting vows of retaliation from the militant group, which said it could hit Tel Aviv in response.

Local health officials said at least nine people, including a five-year old child, had been killed and 44 wounded in the strikes, which came after days of escalating tensions following the arrest of a Palestinian fighter during the week.

An Israeli spokesman said the military estimated it had killed around 15 "terrorists" but said it did not have a final casualty total.

"The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," the military said in a statement.

Israel's Army Radio reported that Israel was calling up military reservists for the region near Gaza, which has been ruled by the militant Hamas movement since 2007.

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad official confirmed that Tayseer Al Jaabari, whom the Israeli military described as the main coordinator between Islamic Jihad and Hamas, had been killed in the strikes, which hit several targets around the densely populated strip.

Smoke rose from a building where Al Jabaari was apparently killed and glass and rubble were strewn across the street amid the sound of ambulances racing to other sites.

Israeli soldiers walk past Mercava tanks on the Israel-Gaza border on July 5, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The strikes came after Israel arrested Bassam Al Saadi, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

It subsequently closed off all Gaza crossings and some nearby roads over fears of retaliatory attacks from the group, which has a stronghold in Gaza, further restricting Palestinian movement.

"The goal of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and the civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

'No red lines'

In an interview on Al Mayadeen television, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala vowed retaliation for the strikes.

"There are no red lines in this battle and Tel Aviv will fall under the rockets of resistance, as well as all Israeli cities," he said.

The Israeli military spokesman said authorities expected there would be rocket attacks against the centre of Israel but said Iron Dome anti-missile batteries were operational.

He said plans to allow fuel trucks into Gaza to keep the area's sole power plant operational had been dropped at the last minute as intelligence picked up movements that indicated attacks on Israeli targets were imminent.

Friday's attack came as Egyptian officials were seeking to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza, a narrow strip of land where some 2.3 million people live on a patch of 365 square kilometres, has been a constant point of conflict ever since Hamas took control of the area in 2007.

"We have not yet been able to reconstruct what Israel had destroyed a year ago. People didn't have the chance to breathe, and here Israel is attacking again without any reason," said Mansour Mohammad-Ahmed, 43, a farmer from central Gaza.