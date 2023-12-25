Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) printed about 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran at the expense of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Conducted under the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the copies printing is the second batch as part of the Printing the Holy Quran project. The copies will be distributed to mosques, memorisation centres, and charitable institutions locally and abroad.
Read More
Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the GAIAE, praised the great care and attention that the President pays to the Quran and its teaching, appreciating his great support to the Quran memorisation centres, continuing the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the first stone for the Quran memorisation centres.
The printing of these 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran is a continuation of the efforts of the UAE government to support the Quran and its teaching. The project is also part of the country’s commitment to promoting Islam and its values around the world.