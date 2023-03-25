Abu Dhabi: The Muslim Council of Elders has announced the opening of registration for the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum that will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 6 to 14 in partnership with the Rose Castle Foundation and the World Council of Churches.
Registration is open till April 9.
Commenting on the opening of registrations, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “This initiatives intends to train future leaders in the fields of promoting peace and the coexistence of different societies."
He added: "The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum is also slated to focus on refining the skills of its participants while strengthening and developing their talents in the sectors of peacemaking, interfaith dialogue, coexistence and disseminating the values of human fraternity.”