Abu Dhabi: In light of the recent protests taking place in various parts of France, the UAE embassy in Paris has issued a statement urging Emiratis in France to exercise caution and stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place.
The embassy has advised UAE nationals to follow the safety instructions issued by the French authorities and to stay informed about any developments through local media outlets.
Furthermore, the embassy has reminded its citizens to stay connected with the embassy in emergency situations and has provided contact numbers for communication purposes.
The numbers to call in case of any emergency are 0097180024 or 0097180044444. Additionally, the embassy has requested all UAE nationals to register with the "Twajudi" service to ensure their safety and to receive assistance during any emergency situations.