Ecuadorian officer hails Dubai Police leadership diploma as ‘life-changing’

He described the diploma as a global platform for preparing police leaders and equipping them to embrace innovation. “In Dubai, we learned that innovation is not only about advanced technology, but about making the best use of resources to improve efficiency, strengthen coordination, and build effective partnerships,” he said, noting that the programme had completely reshaped his understanding of modern policing.

Enriquez was one of the international officers who joined the second edition of the PIL Diploma, organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology. The programme drew record participation from officers representing 39 countries across every continent.

Dubai : With more than 15 years of experience moving between tactical units, field operations, and security training, Captain Diego Fernando Enriquez of the Preventive Security at the Ecuadorian National Police, believed he had seen it all. Yet his participation in Dubai’s Police Innovation and Leadership (PIL) Diploma opened new horizons he never imagined.

One of the most memorable moments for Enriquez was witnessing the UAE SWAT Challenge. He was impressed by the high standards of training, the advanced logistical capabilities, and the seamless coordination between different units, including his own Ecuadorian team. “I saw modern tactics and precise drills, and I felt the level of coordination here was a model to be followed. It was an unforgettable experience, and I wished every police leader in our region could see what I saw.”

The diploma also gave participants the chance to learn from international policing experiences and build networks with colleagues from Asia, Europe, and the Americas. “These connections now form a support system for the future. If I ever need to coordinate an operation or share information, I know I can simply reach out to a colleague I met here in Dubai. We have built real partnerships, not just passing acquaintances,” he added.

Looking back on the programme, Captain Diego Enriquez stressed that it was far more than a training course. For him, it was an intellectual and human journey that reshaped his perspective on leadership, teamwork, and security innovation. “In South America, we sometimes stand still while the world moves forward quickly. Dubai Police redefined innovation for me and gave me the tools to make a real difference in my country.”

He also emphasised the role of physical fitness in policing, praising Dubai Police’s sports and fitness systems. “We cannot fight crime without physical readiness. Here in Dubai, fitness is treated as a core pillar of policing, and this is exactly what we need to strengthen in our country.”

Technology was another area that left a strong impression. He admired the use of artificial intelligence in analysing big data within Dubai’s government and police entities, pointing out that most departments in South America still rely on manual analysis. “We have systems to collect data, but not the advanced mechanisms to process it. I learned here that AI can save time, increase accuracy, and support security decisions in ways we have never seen before.”

