Initiative a bid to enhance the level of performance in Dubai government departments

Dubai: Dubai's goal is to make every customer happy when availing of government services in the emirate.

That goal got boost today, January 18, 2020, when the names of the three best and worst service centres were announced.

The top three service centres are:

1. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

2. Roads and Transport Authority

3. Dubai Health Authority

The last three service centres on the list are:

1. Dubai Customs and Dubai Culture

2. Dubai Land Department

3. Public Prosecution

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, made the announcement Saturday on his twitter page.

Shaikh Hamdan said: “Earlier in September 2019, we announced we would reveal the results of the Customer Happiness Index and the mystery shopper to enhance the level of performance in Dubai government departments. Today, with all transparency, we unveil the results and congratulate the top three centers. We look forward to further development”.

“All centres below the average in the Customer Happiness Index results must submit development plans for their programs and services within two weeks, and I will personally follow up on the results of the progress report”, Shaikh Hamdan tweeted.

Shaikh Hamdan sent a message to all emplyees saying: “My personal message to all directors, officials and employees of Dubai government is that a government led by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum will accept nothing other than exceptional service, leadership and top ranks”.

The project is personally monitored by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The move is part of the emirate's drive to continuously improve the quality of government services.

"I expect a lot of teams to achieve unprecedented success. All entities must realize that we all work under the leadership of @HHShkMohd, who only recognises excellence and being No. 1" Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed tweeted in September last year.