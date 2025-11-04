Dubai unveils Dh18.3 billion public parks strategy, new jobs and education initiatives

Sheikh Hamdan approves strategies to make Dubai the world’s best, most advanced city
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of major strategies and policies to advance His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of making Dubai the world’s best, most beautiful, and most advanced city.
The approvals came during a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai, held as part of the UAE Annual Government Meetings 2025, which highlighted the Council’s role in driving integration between federal and local government efforts.
Key highlights
Public Parks Strategy: Dh18.3b to expand Dubai’s parks and greenery.
Aviation Talent 33: 15,000+ jobs to boost Emirati aviation expertise.
Affordable Schools Policy: Expand high-quality, cost-effective education.
Sports Plan 2033: Develop talent, position Dubai as sports hub.
Financial Court Project: Streamline insolvency and restructuring cases.
Early Detection Healthcare: Expand preventive health services.
The Council approved the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy, encompassing more than 800 projects across the emirate, including 310 new parks and 120 open spaces.
The Dh18.3 billion plan aims to triple Dubai’s tree count, boost annual park visits to 95 million by 2040, and ensure that 80% of residents live within a five-minute walk of a park.
The initiative will increase green areas to 187 square kilometres and use 100% recycled water for irrigation — part of Dubai’s wider commitment to sustainability and urban liveability.
The Council also endorsed the Aviation Talent 33 initiative, designed to strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in aviation by creating over 15,000 job opportunities and offering 4,000 training programmes.
The initiative includes 30 strategic partnerships with aviation companies and focuses on increasing Emirati participation in leadership and operational roles across Dubai’s airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport.
Under the Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools, the emirate will establish 60 new schools by 2033, adding around 120,000 student seats.
The policy includes incentives such as reduced fees and land leasing costs to attract private-sector investment, supporting Dubai’s goal of ranking among the world’s top 10 cities for education quality.
The Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a global sports hub through 75 initiatives across 17 priority sports.
Developed by the Dubai Sports Council, the plan focuses on developing young talent, supporting clubs, and encouraging public participation, while strengthening Dubai’s sports economy.
The meeting also approved the establishment of a Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court, designed to streamline financial reorganisation and bankruptcy processes. The court will protect creditor rights, support business continuity, and bolster Dubai’s status as a top-three global financial centre.
To strengthen preventive healthcare, the Council approved a project to expand Early Detection Healthcare Services for Emiratis. The initiative targets a 40% rise in colon cancer screenings, a 50% increase in vaccination coverage, and 90% patient satisfaction, with waiting times reduced to less than a week.
Sheikh Hamdan said the new strategies align with the Dubai Plan 2033, which integrates economic, social, and environmental goals:
“Guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, we are building a city where development and nature thrive together, where health and wellbeing define progress, and where innovation empowers future generations.”
He added that Dubai continues to lead in aviation, education, and sports, while maintaining strong legal and financial systems and prioritising citizens’ health through proactive services.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
