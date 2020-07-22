Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai places high priority on cyber security in its drive to shape the future. Raising the quality of its electronic infrastructure to increase its preparedness to deal with cyber risks is a strong focus for the emirate. Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai has become a global leader in digital transformation over the last few years, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world has steered its transformation from e-government to Smart Government and eventually to a Smart City.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai places high priority on cyber security in its drive to shape the future. Raising the quality of its electronic infrastructure to increase its preparedness to deal with cyber risks is a strong focus for the emirate.

His remarks came as he chaired a meeting of the Strategic Affairs Council of The Executive Council in the presence of Deputy Ruler and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Second Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. About 60 officials representing various entities of Dubai Government also attended the meeting.

“Digital infrastructure and smart services are key pillars of our future. Strong cyber security is crucial to ensure we can deal with all threats and risks proactively and efficiently. In many ways, protecting our electronic borders is similar to protecting our maritime and land borders. Rapid technological advancement brings with it growing risks. As Dubai speeds up the pace of its digital transformation, reinforcing cyber security is vital to our sustained progress,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Dealing with challenges associated with cyber security is a common responsibility. To provide individuals and society a high degree of protection from cyber threats, we need to consolidate and synergise the efforts of various stakeholders. The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy and Dubai Cyber Index seek to create comprehensive protection from security risks, which is a critical element in bolstering Dubai’s leadership in the digital arena. We will continue our journey of innovation and development to make Dubai the world’s safest city in the digital world,” His Highness further said.