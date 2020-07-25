Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 203 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid al-Adha.
The Attorney-General of Dubai Essam Issa Al Humaidan said Sheikh Mohammed’s gesture to pardon inmates aims to offer them a fresh start in life, ease their families’ suffering, and help them reintegrate into the community. Humaidan also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has immediately begun coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.