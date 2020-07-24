1 of 15
Wearing bike helmets and yellow T-shirts, America's mothers are confronting federal agents in combat gear to protect anti-racism protesters in Portland and, soon, other U.S. cities where President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 15
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 15
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 15
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 15
Carrying signs like "Feds stay clear. Moms are here," and "I'm so disappointed in you - mom," the Oregon women have been shoved and tear-gassed by agents.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 15
Carrying sunflowers, large peace symbol cut-outs and signs like "You need a time out," hundreds of mothers now link arms on the frontline of nightly protests at the city's federal courthouse, braving tear gas and other non-lethal munitions.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 15
The Wall of Moms movement carries on a tradition of maternal activism, notably the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires who held weekly vigils for nearly three decades to draw attention to the disappearance of their children under a military dictatorship.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 15
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 15
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 15
Mothers dressed in yellow take part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 15
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 15
Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 15
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 15
Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland.
Image Credit: Reuters