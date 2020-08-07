Dubai: An officer from the Bur Dubai Police Station has recently been promoted for his honesty as he turned down a bribe offered by a wanted criminal.
Sergeant Raed Qaid Abdulrahim had rejected the offer of Dh50,000, a luxury car, an expensive watch and a Dh20,000 monthly salary to release a wanted cybercriminal whom he had arrested.
See more
Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, ordered the promotion of officer Abdulrahim to the rank of 1st Sergeant in recognition of his honesty and dedication.
According to Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Maasim, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, 1st Sgt Abdulrahim reported the matter immediately to the Public Funds Prosecution and outwitted the criminal into handing over all the properties and revealing his accomplices outside.
1st Sgt Abdulrahim’s honesty, integrity and dedication reflected the honourable image of Dubai Police officers.
The promoted police officer expressed his gratitude to Lt. General Al Marri, which boosted his faith in devotion to work. “The promotion serves as a badge of honour on my chest and an incentive for all my colleagues and me to exert more effort, dedication and sincerity to work,” 1st Sgt Abdulrahim said.