The initiative also supports the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste generation by 18 per cent and divert all waste away from landfills by 2041.

The new vehicle marks a step towards modernising the Municipality's fleet and using cleaner energy across its daily operations. It is designed to handle waste collection in different parts of Dubai while supporting the emirate's sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced its first fully electric vehicle for collecting and transporting general waste, as part of efforts to make city cleaning services more efficient and reduce their environmental impact.

Dubai Municipality said the move would help improve waste management, maintain the city's cleanliness and appearance, and support its ambition to become a global model for smart and environmentally friendly cities.

Its fast-charging system allows the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour and 45 minutes using a 160kW charger. This is expected to help the vehicle remain available for daily waste collection operations.

The electric vehicle runs on three lithium-ion batteries weighing around 2.2 tonnes combined. It can cover between 100km and 150km on a single charge, depending on operating conditions.

Saeed Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said the introduction of the electric vehicle was an important step in updating the Municipality's fleet.

The vehicle also comes with smart cameras that monitor its movement, surroundings and different stages of operation.

It is also fitted with an electric waste compactor that can be used for different collection services, including emptying community bins and collecting waste directly from homes.

The truck has a storage capacity of 19 cubic metres and can carry up to 11 tonnes of compressed waste. It can handle different sizes of waste containers, including 1,100-litre, 360-litre, 240-litre and 120-litre bins.

The findings will provide a basis for deciding whether more electric vehicles can be introduced across municipal services in the future.

He said the vehicle would also help the Municipality assess how heavy electric vehicles perform in Dubai's climate and whether they can meet the demands of its daily operations.

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