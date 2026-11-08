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Dubai Municipality introduces first fully electric waste collection truck

The vehicle can carry 11 tonnes of waste and travel up to 150km on a single charge

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The 19-cubic-metre vehicle features fast charging, smart cameras and an electric waste compactor.
The 19-cubic-metre vehicle features fast charging, smart cameras and an electric waste compactor.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced its first fully electric vehicle for collecting and transporting general waste, as part of efforts to make city cleaning services more efficient and reduce their environmental impact.

The new vehicle marks a step towards modernising the Municipality's fleet and using cleaner energy across its daily operations. It is designed to handle waste collection in different parts of Dubai while supporting the emirate's sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

The initiative also supports the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste generation by 18 per cent and divert all waste away from landfills by 2041.

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Dubai Municipality said the move would help improve waste management, maintain the city's cleanliness and appearance, and support its ambition to become a global model for smart and environmentally friendly cities.

Up to 150km on a single charge

The electric vehicle runs on three lithium-ion batteries weighing around 2.2 tonnes combined. It can cover between 100km and 150km on a single charge, depending on operating conditions.

Its fast-charging system allows the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour and 45 minutes using a 160kW charger. This is expected to help the vehicle remain available for daily waste collection operations.

The truck has a storage capacity of 19 cubic metres and can carry up to 11 tonnes of compressed waste. It can handle different sizes of waste containers, including 1,100-litre, 360-litre, 240-litre and 120-litre bins.

It is also fitted with an electric waste compactor that can be used for different collection services, including emptying community bins and collecting waste directly from homes.

A weighing system measures the amount of waste collected as containers are emptied, giving operators more accurate information about waste volumes.

Cameras to improve road safety

The vehicle also comes with smart cameras that monitor its movement, surroundings and different stages of operation.

The cameras are designed to improve the driver's visibility, make manoeuvring safer and reduce risks to workers and other road users.

Saeed Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said the introduction of the electric vehicle was an important step in updating the Municipality's fleet.

He said the vehicle would also help the Municipality assess how heavy electric vehicles perform in Dubai's climate and whether they can meet the demands of its daily operations.

The findings will provide a basis for deciding whether more electric vehicles can be introduced across municipal services in the future.

Specialised team to operate vehicle

Dubai Municipality has trained a dedicated team to operate and maintain the vehicle. The team includes a smart vehicle technician and cleaning engineers.

The electric waste collection truck is scheduled to operate across two shifts, covering a total of 16 hours a day.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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