Dubai: Dubai inmates recently completed the 50 million-step challenge as part of a sports initiative launched by Dubai Police to encourage a healthier lifestyle.
The 22-day fitness challenge was organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai in line with the Year of 50 in the UAE.
Major Muhammad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Inmates Training and Education Programmes at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said the initiative was part of Dubai Police’s continuous efforts to implement sports programmes for inmates, which will help raise their level of fitness and maintain their mental and physical health.
“We are keen on launching annual programmes that enhance the fitness levels of inmates, such as football, handball and volleyball tournaments, in addition to courses in martial arts, including jiu-jitsu, boxing and karate,” he said.
Groups of inmates succeeded in achieving 50 million steps by taking part in the initiative for 22-days.