Dubai: The Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police has received Dh6 million financial aid from Dubai charitable associations and philanthropists.
The money was spent in bailing out indebt inmates, supporting their families, paying fees for legal documents, airline tickets, medical treatment, hygiene kits and outstanding blood money.
The aid also helped sponsor female inmates’ children with daily necessities, Eid clothing, school supplies as well as gifts and Eidyah during Eid Al Ftir and Eid Al Adha. The financial aid also covered TOEFL exam fees for inmates.
This initiative is in line with the humanitarian approach of the Dubai Police to grant inmates a second chance to reform and start afresh by providing necessary support in collaboration with concerned authorities and generous individuals.
Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the humanitarian care section to support inmates.
“The annual programmes, aid and initiatives reflect Dubai Police’s conception of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment,” Brig Al Shammali said in a statement.
He added that the department has adopted a path of tolerance, coexistence, benevolence and the provision of a second chance to inmates.
“This year is different from previous years due to the global pandemic situation. We focused on providing airline tickets for inmates who had served their jail term to be reunited with their families,” added Brig Al Shammali. Airline tickets worth more than Dh2 million were provided to the inmates.