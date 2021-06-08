1 of 7
Kia has revealed official images of the all-new fifth generation Sportage, redesigned completely based on Kia’s new design philosophy – Opposites United. Seen in the recently unveiled EV6 electric car, this new styling direction will form the basis of all future Kia designs.
Up front, the Sportage gets a black grille, which stretches across the width of the face. A new take on the brand’s signature Tiger Nose grille, it is linked to the headlights by the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs.
In profile too, the new Sportage looks sportier and sleeker without resorting to an overload of character lines. The silhouette is clean and refined and is accentuated by a chrome beltline and a black roof.
At the rear, the Sportage gets broad shoulders and a fastback roofline that flows into the rear lamps that are connected to each other by a slim horizontal design. All this adds to the SUV’s bold stance.
The interior gets an integrated curved display with a touchscreen pad and detailed air vents. The sweeping, curved dashboard adds to the sense of width and depth in the Sportage’s cabin.
The centre console, finished to a high gloss, provides storage, operating system configuration, cupholders and soft-touch switches, the latter sitting on a raised profile alongside the shift-by-wire transmission dial.
More information on the all-new Sportage will be available closer to the global market launch later this year.
