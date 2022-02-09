Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) launched the ‘Future Opportunities Report: The Global 50’, which aims to highlight the most promising opportunities in various vital and future sectors over the next 50 years. The report will introduce decision-makers in both public and private sectors, thought leaders, innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and people in the UAE and around the world to the major trends of the future. In order to help decision-makers develop strategies and plans and to contribute to the launching of a global dialogue to identify positive transformations to serve humanity and build a better future.
The report outlines 50 global opportunities classified within five main pillars including nature and sustainability, enabling societies, health, human relation with technology, and future innovations. It will monitor most prominent developments and trends within each pillar, determine its effects on the future of humanity and suggest future visualisations to address the most important global challenges.
Social achievement
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The next 50 years will witness more changes in human scientific, economic and social achievement than ever before. These transformations will be transcontinental in nature and will affect people and societies everywhere, impacting all aspects of our lives, from our work to our relationships. Intentional thinking will help us adapt and prepare for these changes.
"The future is not ours to await, it’s ours to create. Likewise, those who understand and plan for future transformations are best placed to design and control the path ahead of us all.”