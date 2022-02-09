Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Sovereignty Council.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Daglo and wished him a pleasant stay in the UAE.
Daglo conveyed the greetings of General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed and Daglo discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries and to enhance cooperation in various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.
Daglo briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the latest developments in Sudan.
He renewed his country’s condemnation of the recent terrorist Houthi attack against the UAE. He also expressed Sudan’s solidarity with the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed UAE’s commitment to continuing support for Sudan to realise the aspirations of its people for peace, stability, development and prosperity.
He also expressed thanks to Sudan for its stance in solidarity with the UAE in the face of the Houthi terrorist attacks.
Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO).