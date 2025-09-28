Dubai Courts relocates Criminal Court to new headquarters

The new premises will officially open on 1 October, when all Criminal Court circuits will resume operations in an orderly manner. Dubai Courts confirmed that logistical and technical arrangements have been finalised to ensure smooth continuity of work.

Dubai : Dubai Courts has announced the successful relocation of the Criminal Court from its main building to the Labour and Execution Courts headquarters. The move, part of a broader plan to modernise the emirate’s judicial infrastructure, is aimed at improving efficiency and aligning services with international best practices.

Judge Dr Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Head of the Criminal Court, described the move as a “qualitative leap” in court development. He noted that the upgraded working environment supports efficient justice delivery and reflects Dubai Courts’ commitment to judicial excellence.

Judge Khaled Yahya Al Hosani, President of the Courts of First Instance, said the relocation followed a detailed study to guarantee uninterrupted services. “The plan was designed to ensure hearings and client appointments remain unaffected. The new headquarters is fully equipped with advanced facilities that will raise performance levels and enhance the customer experience,” he said.

Dubai Courts said the relocation reflects its commitment to maintaining world-class standards in judicial services and supports the vision of the UAE leadership. The initiative not only enhances service quality but also reinforces public trust in Dubai’s justice system, further cementing the emirate’s position as a global hub for fairness and judicial excellence.

The new building has been fitted with advanced technologies to streamline procedures, improve case tracking and strengthen digital infrastructure. It also includes improved waiting areas and service facilities to better meet client needs.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

