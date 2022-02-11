Dubai: Iconic buildings and historic landmarks in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman were lit up on Thursday to mark the first-ever Arabian Leopard Day.
Stunning illuminations, inspired by the majestic but critically-endangered big cats, were simultaneously projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, on the facade of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Riyadh’s King Faisal Foundation Building, on Jeddah’s King Road Tower, on Adeer Tower in Al Khobar, on the Elephant Rock in AlUla and also on a highly prominent electronic billboard on Sultan Qaboos University Road in Muscat, Oman.