Burj
Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up to mark first Arabian Leopard Day on Thursday, February 10. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Iconic buildings and historic landmarks in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman were lit up on Thursday to mark the first-ever Arabian Leopard Day.

Saudi
The facade of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai lights up to mark first Arabian Leopard Day on February 10. Image Credit: Supplied

Stunning illuminations, inspired by the majestic but critically-endangered big cats, were simultaneously projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, on the facade of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Riyadh’s King Faisal Foundation Building, on Jeddah’s King Road Tower, on Adeer Tower in Al Khobar, on the Elephant Rock in AlUla and also on a highly prominent electronic billboard on Sultan Qaboos University Road in Muscat, Oman.

