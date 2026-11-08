Dubai begins first phase of 2026 government excellence assessments

The assessment cycle covers eight Dubai Excellence Medal categories, along with two additional categories: Best Joint Government Initiative and Best People of Determination-Friendly Entity. It also includes a Special Tribute for Unknown Soldiers.

The programme, which falls under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, is conducting the assessments under an updated government excellence framework approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in February 2023.

Dubai: The Dubai Government Excellence Programme has started the first phase of its 2026 assessment cycle, with 35 assessors set to evaluate government employees and entities across the emirate.

He said the initiative, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, seeks to recognise talent, encourage innovation and promote cooperation between government entities.

Dr Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary General for the Excellence and Government Services Sector at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the programme aims to make excellence a key part of government performance and strengthen Dubai's position globally.

Depending on the category, nominees will be assessed on their performance, achievements, innovation, willingness to learn, initiative, leadership and positive influence on others. The criteria also look at how employees develop their skills and share knowledge with colleagues.

The Dubai Excellence Medals are open to government employees at all levels and across different fields. The awards recognise individuals who set an example through their work and show a commitment to continuous improvement.

The process includes reviewing nominations, conducting field visits and carrying out evaluations before reaching a final decision through consensus and arbitration. The aim is to recognise achievements and contributions that have a clear impact on government performance.

Eman Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Assessment and Studies at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the assessment process would follow a detailed, evidence-based approach.

The Best People of Determination-Friendly Entity category focuses on how government organisations attract, support and include People of Determination in the workplace. Assessors will examine facilities, workplace systems and support measures that help them develop their skills, contribute to their teams and take an active role in government work.

The Best Joint Government Initiative category, meanwhile, recognises government entities that work together to deliver innovative projects with measurable benefits for government services and society.

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