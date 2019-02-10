Dubai: A set of ‘Global Goals’ to solve problems in key sectors such as housing, education and health was announced at the World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai yesterday by Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.
He said: “We have partnered with Kairos (a fund that invests in companies to tackle “the world’s greatest challenges”) and invited 50 thought leaders, pioneers, celebrities, to come together and help us identify what are the challenges that are not being addressed globally, and what are some of the entrepreneurial solutions that we can find”.